WOOLWICH, ON, Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how cities let housing get built in their municipalities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and the Township of Woolwich announced that they reached an agreement to fast track 190 housing units over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of more than 1,600 homes over the next decade.

The agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) will provide $6.7 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster. Through this agreement, Woolwich will update zoning bylaws to allow four units as-of-right within most of the Township and will also provide design guidelines for mixed-use developments by incorporating residential uses within commercial areas. Woolwich will make more land available for new homes and expedite reviews for affordable and attainable housing development proposals. They will also promote developing accessory residential units, incentivize building more rental homes, and develop a comprehensive transportation plan to support future growth.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of over 600,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

"We are excited and proud to announce this partnership with Woolwich today. By allowing four units as-of-right, providing design guidelines for mixed-use developments, and incentivizing accessory dwelling units, the City will ensure that Woolwich has more of the kind of homes we need to tackle the housing crisis. We will continue working with cities, mayors, and all levels of government, to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government is proud to be working with the Township of Woolwich to ensure we build houses faster in Kitchener-Conestoga. This funding of $6.7 million for housing in Woolwich will accelerate the development of affordable housing to meet the needs of our rapidly growing communities." – Tim Louis, Member of Parliament for Kitchener–Conestoga

"The Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a way for the federal government to partner directly with municipalities to help ensure more housing is built in our all of our communities. Today's announcement demonstrates the National Housing Strategy is making strategic investments throughout the Waterloo Region including in the townships." – The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Member of Parliament for Waterloo

"Since our government was elected, we have made housing a top priority. From the Rapid Housing Initiative to the current Housing Accelerator Fund, we're directly working with municipalities who know the needs of their communities to ensure these investments get to Canadians. By working collaboratively with the Township of Woolwich, our government is continuing to get more homes built, quickly, through the Housing Accelerator Fund."– Bryan May, Member of Parliament for Cambridge

"We need to get more homes built, faster. Our federal government is leading the charge by working directly with municipalities like the Township of Woolwich that are serious about taking on this challenge. Our partnership today will help ensure more residents in our community have a safe, affordable, and livable place to call home." – Valerie Bradford, Member of Parliament for Kitchener South-Hespeler

"Woolwich Township is taking a positive step forward in the solution to the housing crisis. This partnership with CMHC will allow Woolwich to facilitate the creation of new housing units through pre-planning for new urban areas, the development of underutilized land, incentives for rental housing, and encouraging mixed-use developments, along with affordable and attainable housing. This opportunity will allow Woolwich to be a leader in addressing the housing crisis within our community." – Sandy Shantz, Mayor for the Township of Woolwich

"We are fortunate to live in a community where partners across sectors and across levels of government are pulling together to tackle the housing crisis. Thank you to the Government of Canada and congratulations to our colleagues at the Township of Woolwich for this progress on accelerating housing in our community." – Karen Redman, Regional Chair of Waterloo Region

Today's announcement was made by Tim Louis , Member of Parliament for Kitchener–Conestoga – on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing Infrastructure and Communities – Karen Redman , Regional Chair of the Region of Waterloo and Sandy Shantz , Mayor of the Township of Woolwich.

, Member of Parliament for Kitchener–Conestoga – on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing Infrastructure and Communities – , Regional Chair of the Region of Waterloo and , Mayor of the Township of Woolwich. Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of almost 152,000 units and the repair of over 241,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

