WOLFVILLE, NS, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how cities let housing get built in their municipalities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and the Town of Wolfville announced that they reached an agreement to fast track 45 housing units over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of 280 homes over the next decade.

The agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), will provide more than $1.8 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster. Wolfville's Action Plan commits to six local initiatives that enable a variety of housing forms and densities to meet the diverse needs of the community. These initiatives will allow for building more density in areas zoned for single-family households. They will also waive development fees, increase the implementation of inclusionary zoning, increase building heights, reduce parking requirements and broaden as-of-right permissions to augment the supply of affordable, low-carbon construction of medium-density housing. Wolfville will also increase residential development near the university campus by selecting suitable parcels of land and rezoning them to allow for multi-unit dwellings.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of almost 600,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

"We are excited and proud to announce this partnership with Wolfville today. By allowing for density in areas zoned for single-family households, reducing parking requirements and broadening as-of-right permissions, the City will ensure that Wolfville has more of the kind of homes we need to tackle the housing crisis. We will continue working with cities, mayors, and all levels of government, to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Wolfville is not only one of the best places to live in the Annapolis Valley, but also one of the fastest growing communities in Nova Scotia. As a result of the new agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund, the federal government will invest $1.8 million to incentivize the construction of 280 new homes in Wolfville over the next decade to support the rapid growth we have seen in the community. This is excellent news for the not only for the Town of Wolfville, but also for Acadia University and the surrounding area." – Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants

"A secure home is the foundation of everything critical to life – safety from the elements, a place to get ready for work, school, or community, a place to prepare food, a place to deal with life's ups and downs. Without housing our economy, our mental wellness, our social relationships suffer. On behalf of the Town of Wolfville I am grateful for this significant funding to support housing initiatives in our community. Together with our community partners, including Acadia University, we will be a leader in creating innovative, sustainable, and community-built housing for all those who will be part of the Wolfville community." – Wendy Donovan, Mayor for the Town of Wolfville

Today's announcement was made by Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants – on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing Infrastructure and Communities – and Wendy Donovan , Mayor for the Town of Wolfville .

, Mayor for the . Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of almost 152,000 units and the repair of over 241,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

