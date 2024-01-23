SQUAMISH, BC, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how cities let housing get built in their municipalities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and the District of Squamish announced that they reached an agreement to fast track over 200 housing units over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of more than 1,300 homes over the next decade.

The agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), will provide over $7 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster. Squamish's Action Plan commits to seven local initiatives that will support building a range of different types of homes and allowing various densities to meet the diverse needs of the community. The funding will help provide faster approvals for missing medium-density and gentle density housing such as accessory dwelling units, townhouses and multiplexes. It will accelerate the development of affordable homes on municipally owned land. It will allow increased density and more homes along core transit networks by introducing zoning permissions for six-units as-of-right on single lots. The Action Plan also includes infrastructure and amenity planning for complete communities.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of almost 500,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

"We are excited and proud to announce this partnership with Squamish today. By allowing six units as-of-right, reducing barriers for accessory dwelling units, and incentivizing more multi-unit buildings, the District will ensure that Squamish has more of the kind of homes we need to tackle the housing crisis. We will continue working with cities, mayors, and all levels of government, to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Canada has a critical role to play to support municipalities and other partners to get more housing built faster. We are investing over $7 million in the District of Squamish through the Housing Accelerator Fund to provide additional capacity to fast track the development of safe and affordable housing to meet the needs of our rapidly growing district. This funding will help streamline approval processes for affordable, missing middle and market rental housing, and help realize a more inclusive and liveable community." – Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country

"Housing in Squamish has become unaffordable if not unattainable for many residents, and we know this is an issue being felt to various degrees nation-wide. We are encouraged to see the federal government take action to fund housing for Canadians and are grateful for the significant grant we have been successful in securing. Affordable housing has long been a strategic priority for the District, and this grant will fund a local Housing Delivery Team dedicated to increase housing supply strategically and substantially over the coming years. As our community continues to grow and evolve over time, this aims to ensure all residents can see a future for themselves and their families in Squamish." – Armand Hurford, Mayor of the District of Squamish

Today's announcement was made by Patrick Weiler , Member of Parliament for West Vancouver -Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country – on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities – and Armand Hurford , Mayor of the District of Squamish .

The District of Squamish's Action Plan will allow for increased density and faster approvals for middle density housing, rapid zoning bylaw amendments, incentives for affordable and non-profit rental homes, the creation of Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) program and a Density Bonusing Program to encourage compact and complete communities in strategic areas.

Action Plan will allow for increased density and faster approvals for middle density housing, rapid zoning bylaw amendments, incentives for affordable and non-profit rental homes, the creation of Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) program and a Density Bonusing Program to encourage compact and complete communities in strategic areas. Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of almost 152,000 units and the repair of over 241,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

