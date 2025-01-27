News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Jan 27, 2025, 09:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - To make progress towards solving the housing crisis we need to build more homes at prices that Canadians can afford, faster. To do this we need to end restrictive zoning and speed up permitting, and add greater density, especially near transit and post-secondary institutions. The Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) will cut this red tape and fast-track at least 112,000 new homes by 2028, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of over 750,000 new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade.
Today, the Government of Canada announced that it has reached agreements with 23 local governments in Ontario to accelerate the construction of over 4,200 homes over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of over 44,700 homes over the next decade. These agreements under the second round of the HAF will provide close to $138 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster.
HAF requires action plans from local governments, unlocking funding to ensure the timely implementation of housing initiatives, with subsequent payments upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.
The list of communities receiving funding under these agreements is in an Appendix to this release.
The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians — and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.
"Our government is committed to removing barriers and cutting red tape to enable housing development, and these partnerships with Ontario communities will do just that." – The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
List of local governments in Ontario that are receiving funding under the second round of the Housing Accelerator Fund:
