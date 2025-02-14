NACKAWIC-MILLVILLE, NB, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - To make progress towards solving the housing crisis we need to build more homes at prices that Canadians can afford, faster. To do this we need to end restrictive zoning and speed up permitting, and add greater density, especially near transit and post-secondary institutions. The Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) will cut this red tape and fast-track at least 112,000 new homes by 2028, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of over 750,000 new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade.

Today, the Government of Canada and Nackawic-Millville announced that they reached an agreement to accelerate the construction of 60 homes over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of 401 homes over the next decade. This agreement under the second round of the HAF, will provide over $1.6 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster.

HAF requires action plans from local governments, unlocking funding to ensure the timely implementation of housing initiatives, with subsequent payments upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

Nackawic-Millville's Action Plan commits to seven local initiatives such as encouraging diverse housing types and increasing density through zoning changes that allow multi-unit dwellings as-of-right, pre-zoning municipal lands for higher density, amending the rural plan to allow Accessory Dwelling Units as-of-right in residential zones, and allowing secondary suites for secondary uses. Nackawick-Millville are also developing programs that make municipally owned land available to both private and not-for profit developers for affordable rental and ownership housing.

Through the development of a comprehensive and up to date regional database, the adoption of e-permitting hardware and updating all relevant documents and digital content, they will simplify and speed up the application, review, and issuance of permits, to expediate the development process. A climate adaptation plan will also be developed to guide sustainable housing development in disaster prone areas.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians — and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

"Our government is committed to removing barriers and cutting red tape to enable housing development, and these partnerships with New Brunswick communities will do just that." – The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Building more homes for people in Nackawic-Millville, faster. That's how your federal government is solving the housing crisis. Working with Nackawic-Millville, we are going to make sure families in New Brunswick have a safe, affordable place to live." – Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton

"Our municipal Council has been very proactive in supporting activities and changing restrictive bylaws that suppress housing opportunities. We are both proud and happy, that our commitment to growth and positive change is being recognized through this funding that will support important projects and community improvement activities in our municipality." – Tim Fox, Mayor of Nackawic-Millville

Quick Facts:

Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund is a $4.4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2027-28. The first round of funding totalled $4 billion , and Budget 2024 added an additional $400 million to this program.

National Housing Strategy and Housing Plan, the most ambitious federal housing plan in over 40 years. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. In Budget 2024, the federal government committed an additional $400 million to incentivize more local governments to fast-track home construction, resulting in an additional 12,000 new homes permitted over the next four years.

Associated Links:

