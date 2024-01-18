KINGSTON, ON, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how cities let housing get built in their municipalities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and the City of Kingston announced that they reached an agreement to fast track nearly 900 housing units over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of more than 4,800 homes over the next decade.

The agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), will provide $27.6 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster. Kingston's Action Plan commits to nine local initiatives that will support building a range of different types of homes and allowing various densities to meet the diverse needs of the community, such as permitting four units as-of-right to encourage the creation of additional housing units on existing residential lots. The funding will allow for zoning by-law amendments to support infill development and encourage additional residential units. It will also support affordable tiny houses through implementation guidelines and a grant program, partnering with the private sector to integrate modular homes, making public land available for new homes, streamlining the development approval process, reducing barriers for conversion projects and increasing density near Queen's University while conserving heritage buildings in the area.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of over 450,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

"Today's announcement will help fast track nearly 900 homes in the next three years and more than 4,800 over the next decade. By working with cities, mayors, and all levels of government, we are helping to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford."- The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"By building more affordable homes more quickly, our government is addressing the housing needs in Kingston. Working together, we can equip our communities with new tools to support them to reach their potential and turn possibilities into realities." – Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands

"This funding will allow the City to scale up many of our housing initiatives, helping to meet the critical need for more housing in our community. I'm grateful for this partnership with the federal government that will enable more affordable housing and infrastructure investments that will help get new housing built faster here in Kingston." – Bryan Paterson, Mayor for the City of Kingston

Quick Facts:

Today's announcement was made by Mark Gerretsen , Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands and Bryan Paterson , Mayor for the City of Kingston .

Action Plan will allow for zoning by-law amendments to support infill development and encourage additional residential units, promote affordable tiny houses through implementation guidelines and a grant program, partner with private sector to integrate modular homes, make public land available for housing, streamline the development approval process and increase density near University while conserving heritage building in the area. Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of almost 152,000 units and the repair of over 241,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

