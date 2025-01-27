GREATER SUDBURY, ON, Jan. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - To make progress towards solving the housing crisis we need to build more homes at prices that Canadians can afford, faster. To do this we need to end restrictive zoning and speed up permitting, and add greater density, especially near transit and post-secondary institutions. The Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) will cut this red tape and fast-track at least 112,000 new homes by 2028, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of over 750,000 new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade.

Today, the Government of Canada and the City of Greater Sudbury announced that they reached an agreement to accelerate the construction of 495 homes over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of 4,250 homes over the next decade. This agreement under the second round of the HAF, will provide over $16 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster.

HAF requires action plans from local governments, unlocking funding to ensure the timely implementation of housing initiatives, with subsequent payments upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The City of Greater Sudbury's Action Plan commits to eight local initiatives such as the review of existing zoning policies to remove barriers to housing development and allow four units as-of right. Greater Sudbury will also bring multiple enhancements to the Affordable Housing Community Improvement plan including a new concierge position to support navigation through the development process and accelerating the preparation and disposal of City-owned land suitable for affordable housing. The Action Plan also includes new exemptions and reductions to development charges, a reduction in parking requirements for accessory dwelling units and multiplexes, and the development of a Residential Land Strategy to align the supply of zoned and designated land with servicing requirements.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians — and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

"Our government is committed to removing barriers and cutting red tap to enable housing development, and these partnerships with Ontario communities will do just that." – The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Building more homes for people in Greater Sudbury, faster. That's how your federal government is solving the housing crisis. Working with the City, we are going to make sure families have a safe, affordable place to live." – Viviane Lapointe, Member of Parliament for Sudbury

"Housing continues to be a top priority in Nickel Belt-Greater Sudbury, and thanks to continued federal investments, we are seeing the construction of more homes, providing people with the opportunities they deserve." – Marc G. Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages

"With today's announcement of $16 million from the Federal Government's Housing Accelerator Fund, we are advancing our shared commitment to removing barriers, accelerating housing development, and ensuring that Greater Sudbury meets the needs of its growing population. I want to thank the Federal Government for their support in our efforts in building a city that is ready to grow and thrive. These efforts are about ensuring that everyone in Greater Sudbury has access to safe, affordable, and sustainable housing– Paul Lefebvre, Mayor of Greater Sudbury

Quick Facts:

Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund is a $4.4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2027-28. The first round of funding totalled $4 billion , and Budget 2024 added an additional $400 million to this program.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund is a initiative from the Government of that will run until 2027-28. The first round of funding totalled , and Budget 2024 added an additional to this program. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy and Canada's Housing Plan, the most ambitious federal housing plan in over 40 years. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 2024 , the federal government has committed $57.57 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 297,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

National Housing Strategy and Housing Plan, the most ambitious federal housing plan in over 40 years. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. In Budget 2024, the federal government committed an additional $400 million to incentivize more local governments to fast-track home construction, resulting in an additional 12,000 new homes permitted over the next four years.

Associated Links:

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Media Contacts: Sofia Ouslis, Ministry of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]