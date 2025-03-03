News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Mar 03, 2025, 15:15 ET
GEORGINA, ON, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - To make progress towards solving the housing crisis we need to build more homes at prices that Canadians can afford, faster. To do this we need to end restrictive zoning and speed up permitting, and add greater density, especially near transit and post-secondary institutions. The Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) will cut this red tape and fast-track at least 112,000 new homes by 2028, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of over 750,000 new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade.
Today, the Government of Canada and the Town of Georgina announced that they reached an agreement to accelerate the construction of 210 homes over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of 1,200 homes over the next decade. This agreement under the second round of the HAF, will provide over $5.8 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster.
HAF requires action plans from local governments, unlocking funding to ensure the timely implementation of housing initiatives, with subsequent payments upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.
Town of Georgina's Action Plan commits to eight local initiatives and includes a change to the Town's zoning by-law to allow increased density and permit different building forms, including permitting four residential units per property. Georgina will also introduce a new incentive program for affordable housing and a process to fast-track development and building permit reviews for affordable housing and purpose-built rental developments. The Town will also update bylaws to make it easier to build Additional Dwelling Units (ADUs) and launch an incentive program to encourage the creation of these units. Lastly, a variety of systems efficiencies, including a Development Tracking System will be implemented to enable e-permitting and streamline development approvals.
The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians — and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.
Quotes:
"Our government is committed to removing barriers and cutting red tape to enable housing development, and this partnership with Georgina will do just that." – The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
"Building more homes for people in Georgina, faster. That's how your federal government is solving the housing crisis. Working with Georgina, we are going to make sure families have a safe, affordable place to live." – Tony Van Bynen, Member of Parliament for Newmarket—Aurora
"We are pleased with this funding from the federal government. Building a thriving community starts with affordable housing, where growth is balanced with inclusivity, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to live in a healthy, connected community. The Town is committed to a number of initiatives and a new incentive program to build more affordable housing in Georgina." – Margaret Quirk, Mayor of Georgina
Quick Facts:
Associated Links:
