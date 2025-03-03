GEORGINA, ON, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - To make progress towards solving the housing crisis we need to build more homes at prices that Canadians can afford, faster. To do this we need to end restrictive zoning and speed up permitting, and add greater density, especially near transit and post-secondary institutions. The Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) will cut this red tape and fast-track at least 112,000 new homes by 2028, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of over 750,000 new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade.

Today, the Government of Canada and the Town of Georgina announced that they reached an agreement to accelerate the construction of 210 homes over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of 1,200 homes over the next decade. This agreement under the second round of the HAF, will provide over $5.8 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster.

HAF requires action plans from local governments, unlocking funding to ensure the timely implementation of housing initiatives, with subsequent payments upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

Town of Georgina's Action Plan commits to eight local initiatives and includes a change to the Town's zoning by-law to allow increased density and permit different building forms, including permitting four residential units per property. Georgina will also introduce a new incentive program for affordable housing and a process to fast-track development and building permit reviews for affordable housing and purpose-built rental developments. The Town will also update bylaws to make it easier to build Additional Dwelling Units (ADUs) and launch an incentive program to encourage the creation of these units. Lastly, a variety of systems efficiencies, including a Development Tracking System will be implemented to enable e-permitting and streamline development approvals.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians — and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

"Our government is committed to removing barriers and cutting red tape to enable housing development, and this partnership with Georgina will do just that." – The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Building more homes for people in Georgina, faster. That's how your federal government is solving the housing crisis. Working with Georgina, we are going to make sure families have a safe, affordable place to live." – Tony Van Bynen, Member of Parliament for Newmarket—Aurora

"We are pleased with this funding from the federal government. Building a thriving community starts with affordable housing, where growth is balanced with inclusivity, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to live in a healthy, connected community. The Town is committed to a number of initiatives and a new incentive program to build more affordable housing in Georgina." – Margaret Quirk, Mayor of Georgina

Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund is a $4.4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2027-28. The first round of funding totalled $4 billion , and Budget 2024 added an additional $400 million to this program.

The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy and Canada's Housing Plan, the most ambitious federal housing plan in over 40 years. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 2024, the federal government has committed $57.57 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 297,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

National Housing Strategy and Housing Plan, the most ambitious federal housing plan in over 40 years. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. In Budget 2024, the federal government committed an additional $400 million to incentivize more local governments to fast-track home construction, resulting in an additional 12,000 new homes permitted over the next four years.

