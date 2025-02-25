ESPANOLA, ON, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - To make progress towards solving the housing crisis we need to build more homes at prices that Canadians can afford, faster. To do this we need to end restrictive zoning and speed up permitting, and add greater density, especially near transit and post-secondary institutions. The Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) will cut this red tape and fast-track at least 112,000 new homes by 2028, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of over 750,000 new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade.

Logo du Gouvernement du Canada (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

Today, the Government of Canada and the Town of Espanola announced that they reached an agreement to accelerate the construction of 64 homes over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of 400 homes over the next decade. This agreement under the second round of the HAF, will provide over $2 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster.

HAF requires action plans from local governments, unlocking funding to ensure the timely implementation of housing initiatives, with subsequent payments upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

Espanola's Action Plan commits to five local initiatives such as supporting infill housing with zoning amendments to increase and diversify housing density, including multi-unit dwellings on all lands designated residential. This will be complimented by a review of policies associated with height restrictions and minimum lot sizes. A Climate Adaptability plan will support energy efficient housing and lower carbon service delivery. A land utilization strategy will increase the supply of land available for housing through enhanced processes including as of right zoning. The Town of Espanola will establish partnerships with local and regional providers focused on the expansion of public housing offerings. The Action Plan will also reduce approval timelines through process improvements and the implementation of e-permitting.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians — and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

"Our government is committed to removing barriers and cutting red tape to enable housing development, and these partnerships with Ontario communities will do just that." – The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We are addressing the housing challenges in Espanola by speeding up home construction. By streamlining the permitting process, securing funding, and working with local leaders to improve community infrastructure, we are helping ensure that residents have access to affordable housing that meets safety standards." – Marc G. Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt

"The Town of Espanola is very grateful to be receiving this substantial support from the Federal Government. Small and rural municipalities can play a significant role in addressing Canada's housing crisis. With this support from CMHC through the Housing Accelerator Fund, the Town of Espanola will continue striving toward being one of northern Ontario's fastest growing rural municipalities." – Douglas Gervais, Mayor of Espanola

Quick Facts:

Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund is a $4.4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2027-28. The first round of funding totalled $4 billion , and Budget 2024 added an additional $400 million to this program.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund is a initiative from the Government of that will run until 2027-28. The first round of funding totalled , and Budget 2024 added an additional to this program. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy and Canada's Housing Plan, the most ambitious federal housing plan in over 40 years. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 2024 , the federal government has committed $57.57 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 297,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

National Housing Strategy and Housing Plan, the most ambitious federal housing plan in over 40 years. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. In Budget 2024, the federal government committed an additional $400 million to incentivize more local governments to fast-track home construction, resulting in an additional 12,000 new homes permitted over the next four years.

Associated Links:

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Media Contacts: Sofia Ouslis, Ministry of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]