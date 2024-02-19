CHANNEL-PORT AUX BASQUES, NL, Feb. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how housing gets built across Canada. Working with cities big and small we are making sure we can build the homes that people need.

Today, the Government of Canada and the Town of Channel-Port aux Basques announced that they reached an agreement to fast track over 90 housing units over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of more than 390 homes over the next decade.

The agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), will provide over $3.3 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster. Channel-Port aux Basques's Action Plan commits to five local initiatives that enable a variety of housing forms and densities to meet the diverse needs of the community. The funding will allow for the establishment of a municipal land trust. The Action Plan will establish a suite of policies and incentives that effectively encourage medium-density, duplex and multi-family housing such as townhouses and multiplexes, particularly in Grand Bay West which is projected to develop as primarily single-detached homes. It will also help develop the town's climate resilience by increasing awareness of climate risk-management and help reach net-zero energy and carbon in all future housing developments.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of almost 600 000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

"We are excited and proud to announce this partnership with Channel-Port aux Basques today. By encouraging by making municipal land available for housing, encouraging gentle density and contributing to affordable and accessible housing development and affordable and accessible housing, the City will ensure that Channel-Port aux Basques has more of the kind of homes we need to tackle the housing crisis. We will continue working with towns, cities, mayors, and all levels of government, to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government is working with the Town of Channel-Port aux Basques to make sure we are doing our part to meet housing needs on the southwest coast and across Canada. This funding of over $3.3 million for housing in Channel-Port aux Basques will speed up the development of safe and affordable housing to meet the needs of a community that was devastated by Hurricane Fiona." – The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains

"To keep our town affordable, we need to be forward thinking and innovative when it comes to building housing. With today's announcement, we are taking the necessary steps to build a better community for us all. We are proud to partner with the federal government on the Housing Accelerator Fund, and I thank them for today's investment." – Brian Button, Mayor of Port aux Basques

Quick Facts:

Today's announcement was made by the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains, – on behalf of The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, – and Brian Button , Mayor of the Town of Channel-Port aux Basques .

, Mayor of the . Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS ), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca . The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS www.placetocallhome.ca Housing Funding Initiatives Map As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of almost 152,000 units and the repair of over 241,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

