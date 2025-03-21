OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - To make progress towards solving the housing crisis we need to build more homes at prices that Canadians can afford, faster. To do this we need to end restrictive zoning and speed up permitting, and add greater density, especially near transit and post-secondary institutions. The Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) will cut this red tape and fast-track at least 112,000 new homes by 2028, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of over 750,000 new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade.

Today, the Government of Canada announced that it has reached agreements with 12 local governments throughout Canada to accelerate the construction of over 1,300 homes over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of over 9,700 homes over the next decade. These agreements under the second round of the HAF will provide more than $44 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster.

HAF requires action plans from local governments, unlocking funding to ensure the timely implementation of housing initiatives, with subsequent payments upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The list of communities receiving funding under these agreements is in an Appendix to this release.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians — and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

"Our government is committed to removing barriers and cutting red tape to enable housing development, and these partnerships with communities will do just that." – The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund is a $4.4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2027-2028. The first round of funding totalled $4 billion , and Budget 2024 added an additional $400 million to this program.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund is a initiative from the Government of that will run until 2027-2028. The first round of funding totalled , and Budget 2024 added an additional to this program. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy and Canada's Housing Plan, the most ambitious federal housing plan in over 40 years.

National Housing Strategy and Housing Plan, the most ambitious federal housing plan in over 40 years. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing and Infrastructure Project Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of December 2024 , the federal government has committed $60.09 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 298,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.



In Budget 2024, the federal government committed an additional $400 million to incentivize more local governments to fast-track home construction, resulting in an additional 12,000 new homes permitted over the next four years.

List of local governments that are receiving funding under the second round of the Housing Accelerator Fund:

Local Government Permitted Units

(10 years) Permitted Units

(3 years) Funding High Level, Alberta 545 51 1,672,139 City of Red Deer, Alberta 2,747 352 12,514,728 City of Leduc, Alberta 1,355 244 7,652,644 St. Albert, Alberta 2,631 302 11,813,094 Town of Radisson, Saskatchewan 178 12 402,034 Town of La Ronge, Saskatchewan 450 30 1,109,101 City of Miramichi, New Brunswick 1,080 137 3,124,743 Municipality of the District of Shelburne, Nova Scotia 175 40 1,546,000 Town of Yarmouth, Nova Scotia 183 65 2,323,150 Town of Digby, Nova Scotia 170 22 760,952 Town of Middleton, Nova Scotia 145 30 993,015 Municipality of the District of St. Mary's, Nova Scotia 98 20 775,560 Total 9,757 1,305 44,687,160

