BARRIE, ON, March 14, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how cities let housing get built in their municipalities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and the City of Barrie announced that they reached an agreement to fast track more than 680 housing units over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of 4,100 homes over the next decade.

The agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), will provide over $25.6 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster. Barrie's Action Plan commits to nine local initiatives like permitting four units as-of-right citywide, making city-owned lands available for affordable housing, helping stalled developments that already have planning approvals get building permits by offering incentives, and expanding the City's Affordable Housing Community Improvement Plan to include forgivable loans for secondary suites.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of more than 750,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

Quotes:

"We're proud to partner with Barrie under the Housing Accelerator Fund. This new ambitious agreement will help fast track more than 680 homes in the next three years and 4,100 homes over the next decade. By working with cities, mayors, Indigenous partners, and all levels of government, we are helping to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." –The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The City of Barrie is uniquely positioned to excel in our housing targets, having committed to 4,100 housing starts. We extend our gratitude to the government of Canada for recognizing our significant progress and leadership in addressing the national housing shortage, a challenge we've experienced firsthand in Barrie. We are dedicated to maximizing the impact of every dollar granted to ensure that Barrie residents have access to permanent, attainable, and affordable housing options that align with the pace of our city's rapid growth." – Mayor Alex Nuttall, City of Barrie

Quick Facts:

Today's announcement was made by the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Mayor Alex Nuttall , City of Barrie.

, City of Barrie. Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of over 152,000 units and the repair of over 241,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

