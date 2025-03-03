AMHERST, NS, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - To make progress towards solving the housing crisis we need to build more homes at prices that Canadians can afford, faster. To do this we need to end restrictive zoning and speed up permitting, and add greater density, especially near transit and post-secondary institutions. The Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) will cut this red tape and fast-track at least 112,000 new homes by 2028, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of over 750,000 new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade.

Today, the Government of Canada and the Town of Amherst announced that they reached an agreement to accelerate the construction of 67 homes over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of 300 homes over the next decade. This agreement under the second round of the HAF, will provide over $2 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster.

HAF requires action plans from local governments, unlocking funding to ensure the timely implementation of housing initiatives, with subsequent payments upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Town of Amherst's Action Plan commits to five local initiatives such as allowing up to six units as-of-right, reducing minimum lot area requirements, allowing higher housing density in commercial zones, introducing an E-permitting system, waiving permit fees as well as water and sewer costs for affordable housing, and permitting high-density conversions of upper floors in the Downtown Zone. These changes aim to streamline processes, create walkable neighborhoods, and repurpose older buildings.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians — and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

"Our government is committed to removing barriers and cutting red tape to enable housing development, and these partnerships with Nova Scotian communities will do just that." – The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Today's announcement is about building more homes faster for people in Amherst. By working with the Town of Amherst, we are making sure families have a safe, affordable place to call home." – Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings-Hants

"This announcement is very positive for the Town of Amherst and the surrounding community. We were asked to "Think Big" and through the efforts of our Town Staff and private developers we are making significant progress in providing additional homes for the citizens of our community. We want to thank our Federal Partners who have helped us make this happen."

– Rob Small, Mayor of Amherst

Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund is a $4.4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2027-28. The first round of funding totalled $4 billion , and Budget 2024 added an additional $400 million to this program.

Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 2024 , the federal government has committed $57.57 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 297,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

