AJAX, ON, Jan. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how cities let housing get built in their municipalities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing, we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and the City of Ajax announced that they reached an agreement to fast track more than 580 housing units over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of almost 11,000 homes over the next decade.

The agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), will provide almost $22 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster. Ajax's Action Plan commits to eight local initiatives that that will support building a range of different types of homes and allowing various densities to meet the diverse needs of the community. The funding will help expedite the approval process for new housing, encourage the construction of rental homes as well as additional units on existing residential lots, and incentivize the creation of more affordable homes. It will include legalizing four units as-of-right across the city to encourage the creation of additional housing units on existing residential lots, increasing housing density around major transit areas, reducing restrictions related to parking rates and height of buildings city-wide, and making surplus public land available for housing.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of over 450,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

"Today's announcement will help fast track more than 580 homes in the next three years and almost 11,000 homes over the next decade. By working with cities, mayors, and all levels of government, we are helping to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We're working together to equip our communities with new tools to help them thrive. By building more affordable homes more quickly, our government is unlocking new opportunities for growth in Ajax." - The Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Ajax

"The Housing Accelerator Fund will have tangible impacts for current and future residents of Ajax. This funding assists the Town in modernizing policies and processes to support development as well as build new infrastructure to support growth. I'd like to recognize my Ajax Council colleagues for their leadership to advance housing initiatives, including the recent approval of four housing units as of right. Finding innovative solutions to the housing crisis will require sustained leadership from all levels of government, and I look forward to continuing this important work." – Shaun Collier, Mayor of Ajax

Today's announcement was made by the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Ajax on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and Shaun Collier , Mayor of Ajax .

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of almost 152,000 units and the repair of over 241,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

Associated Links:

