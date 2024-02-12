ABBOTSFORD, BC, Feb. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - With federal funding and federal leadership, we are changing how cities let housing get built in their municipalities. With a greater focus on higher density housing, student housing, homes near transit and affordable housing we are going to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.

Today, the Government of Canada and the City of Abbotsford announced that they reached an agreement to fast track over 730 housing units over the next three years. This work will help spur the construction of more than 2,300 homes over the next decade.

The agreement, under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) will provide over $25.6 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster. Abbotsford's Action Plan commits to seven local initiatives that enable a variety of housing forms and densities to meet the diverse needs of the community. The funding will develop a program to incentivize and legalize secondary suites, support innovative initiatives that will streamline development application processes, promote affordable housing on city-owned lands, and increase density near transit and amenities by changing land designations to allow multi-unit housing along major transit corridors. It will also amend zoning to permit as-of-right redevelopment of underused sites that will allow a minimum of four units per lot.

HAF is helping cut red tape and fast track at least 100,000 permitted new homes over the first three years, which cities and regions estimate will lead to the creation of over 550,000 permitted new homes for people in towns, cities, and Indigenous communities across Canada over the next decade. It asks for innovative action plans from local governments, and once approved, provides upfront funding to ensure the timely building of new homes, as well as additional funds upon delivering results. Local governments are encouraged to think big and be bold in their approaches, which could include accelerating project timelines, allowing increased housing density, and encouraging affordable housing units.

The Government of Canada is making life more affordable for Canadians – and housing is key to our work. We will continue to work with provincial, territorial, and municipal governments, as well as Indigenous partners, to keep building more homes for Canadians, faster.

"Today's announcement will help fast track over 730 homes in the next three years and more than 2,300 homes over the next decade. By working with cities, mayors, and all levels of government, we are helping to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Safe and adequate housing which people can afford is a catalyst that enables Canadians to achieve other goals—from raising healthy children to pursuing education, jobs and opportunity. When housing is in short supply, Canada's whole economy suffers." – The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada, Minister of Emergency Preparedness, Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada and Member of Parliament for Vancouver South

"Abbotsford is a rapidly growing city and housing is an issue that's top of mind for many of our residents. As a City, we are committed to expanding and diversifying the housing opportunities available in Abbotsford by implementing innovative housing solutions. The Housing Accelerator Fund will help us in delivering more accessible housing options and we are grateful to the Government of Canada for this vital investment in our community." – Ross Siemens, Mayor for the City of Abbotsford

Today's announcement was made by the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness, Minister Responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada , Member of Parliament for Vancouver South – on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, – and Ross Siemens, Mayor for the City of Abbotsford.

, Member of Parliament for Vancouver South on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and Ross Siemens, Mayor for the City of Abbotsford. Launched in March 2023 , the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of Canada that will run until 2026-27.

, the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) is a $4 billion initiative from the Government of that will run until 2026-27. The Housing Accelerator Fund is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 30, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $38.89 billion to support the creation of almost 152,000 units and the repair of over 241,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

