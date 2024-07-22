HELP 'EM UP LAUNCHES REBRAND TO REFLECT THE STRENGTH AND STABILITY IT IS KNOWN FOR

DENVER, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- In a significant milestone, Help 'Em Up, a trusted name in the pet industry for nearly 20 years, has embarked on a transformative journey culminating in the introduction of a new brand identity, logo, and website crafted to more accurately reflect its mission to address the everyday mobility challenges caused by injury, surgery, or old age.

The Help 'Em Up harness was created in 2005 by Cary and Lindsey Zimmerman out of necessity when their beloved dog, Blue, underwent surgery, which impacted her mobility. Almost two decades later, Help 'Em Up still offers the #1 full-body lifting harness recommended and relied on by veterinarians and rehabilitation specialists worldwide.

In 2022, Help 'Em Up was acquired by Paw Prosper, a pet health and wellness portfolio. The family of brands is a one-stop shop for efficacious solutions to more significant pet wellness issues. As Paw Prosper's first acquisition, Help 'Em Up set the company's standard for bringing together only the industry's most influential, well-respected preventative and rehabilitative brands.

The updated brand identity, introduced with the launch of the new website, better represents Help 'Em Up's thoughtful engineering, premium quality, and extraordinary customer care. The updated logo design, with its badge shape and vintage typography, reflects the dependability, precision, and care Help 'Em Up is known for. Designed to support the vision and mission of Help 'Em Up, this new identity paves the way for the brand to help more dogs than ever before.

"The brand identity truly embodies the spirit of Help 'Em Up, allowing us to envision the myriad of ways the brand can continue to provide the safety, comfort, and support needed to improve the lives of mobility-challenged dogs and their families," says Ryan DeCaire, CEO of Paw Prosper.

The rebrand was led and designed by OffLeash Communications, a Charlotte-based agency known for building, rebranding, and stewarding many popular brand identities within the pet industry.

About Help 'Em Up

Used by veterinarians, neurologists, nurses, and pet parents, the Help 'Em Up harness is a unique, safe, and patented full-body lifting device that helps injured and aging pets remain active. Help 'Em Up was acquired by Paw Prosper in 2022 and is based in Denver, Colorado. For more information, click here .

About Paw Prosper

Paw Prosper is focused on helping pets stay healthy, recover quickly, and age gracefully. Paw Prosper aims to provide industry experts and pet parents with the products, tools, and information they need to help pets overcome larger wellness challenges by focusing on truly efficacious solutions to the challenges of injury and aging. Paw Prosper was established in 2022 and is based in Denver, Colorado, with offices in Toronto, Canada, Branford, Connecticut, and The Netherlands. For more information, click here .

