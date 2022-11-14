Help beat hunger during the holidays with 7-Eleven® Canada

7-Eleven Canada is encouraging customers to support Food Banks Canada by matching donations up to $50,000

VANCOUVER, BC , Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - 7-Eleven® Canada is showing Canadians how easy it is to do good and feel good this holiday season. From now until December 31st, customers can simply drop by their nearest 7-Eleven location to donate cash in designated coin boxes or round up their transaction to the nearest dollar. All donations collected will go to Food Banks Canada in their support of local food banks, and 7-Eleven Canada will match the donation up to $50,000.

Slurpee® fans should also mark Tuesday, November 29th because 7-Eleven Canada will donate 25 cents from every Slurpee sold that day in support of Food Banks Canada. Perfect occasion for the true Slurpee fans that know the joy of enjoying ice cold Slurpee on crisp winter days.

The donation drive comes at a time where support for Food Banks Canada is more important than ever. Visits to food banks have increased by 35 per cent since 2019 and there's no signs of slowing down. In March 2022 alone, nearly 1.5 million visits were made to food banks across the country, and one third of those visits were made by children.

"As we continue our journey in being a good neighbour, we're always finding ways to give a helping hand to the local communities we operate in," says Marc Goodman, VP & GM of 7-Eleven Canada. "Our customers wear their hearts on their sleeves and have been so supportive in our initiatives throughout the years. We hope that they'll join us again in our fight to beat hunger and donate what they can to help fellow neighbours in need."

Earlier this summer, 7-Eleven Canada also hosted its annual Slurpee® Name Your Price Day to donate over $53,000 to Food Banks Canada. Slurpee fans were invited to donate what they could for a large Slurpee and over 42,000 Slurpee were sold in the single-day event.

To find a store near you, visit https://stores.7-eleven.ca/ . For more information on Food Banks Canada, check out https://foodbankscanada.ca/ .

About 7–Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. Find out more about 7-Eleven Canada, Inc. at 7-Eleven.ca or on social media @7ElevenCanada on Facebook , Twitter, Instagram , and LinkedIn .

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 4,500 food banks and community agencies come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who in March of this year made nearly 1.5 million visits to these organizations, according to our 2022 HungerCount Report . Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $168 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

