Helman Pitch Consulting Launches Tailored Strategies and Solutions to Boost Win Rates in High-Stakes Pitches and Presentations

HPC's tailored approach empowers businesses to develop impactful pitches, turning opportunities into revenue and growth

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ -- Recognizing the demand for compelling, results-oriented presentations and pitches, Helman Pitch Consulting (HPC) steps forward with precision-driven services to transform high-stakes pitching. Founded by pitch strategist Kevin Helman, HPC strengthens companies' ability to deliver pitches that are both compelling and strategically tailored to complex decision-making processes. By fine-tuning both the structure and style of pitches, HPC empowers organizations to capture and sustain audience interest, effectively driving decisions that lead to critical wins.

Helman Pitch Consulting

According to the Salesforce State of the Connected Customer report, 86% of business buyers are more likely to purchase when companies demonstrate a clear understanding of their goals. HPC's services are designed to enhance win rates by helping clients build impactful pitches tailored to decision-makers' needs. Offering two flexible models—comprehensive pitch process improvement and targeted preparation for specific opportunities—HPC focuses on clarity, personalization, and storytelling to elevate every presentation.

"Organizations often lose deals at the pitch stage due to messaging that lacks focus, relevance, and differentiation," says Kevin Helman, HPC's founder and a pitch expert with over 20 years of experience in sales and consulting. "Our mission is to help businesses excel at this critical moment by creating pitches that resonate deeply with decision-makers, driving outcomes that fuel growth."

Backed by industry insights, HPC's methodology highlights the ROI of structured, personalized pitch strategies. For example, McKinsey's Next in Personalization report reveals a 10-15% revenue boost from tailored approaches. HPC leverages this data to craft pitches that address both the rational and emotional dimensions of decision-making.

Through hands-on coaching and tailored frameworks, HPC guides clients in crafting clear value propositions that align with their strategic goals. This comprehensive approach helps businesses secure lasting partnerships, funding, and market growth.

About Kevin Helman and Helman Pitch Consulting

Kevin Helman, founder of Helman Pitch Consulting, is a veteran in pitch strategy and sales leadership. With over two decades of experience, including senior roles as Head of Sales and Growth and Lead Pitch Coach at a Big 4 HR Consulting firm, Helman has developed a results-oriented approach that equips clients to win high-stakes deals. To learn more, visit www.helmanpitchconsulting.com.

Contact Information

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: Kevin Helman

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2567679/Helman_Pitch_Consulting.jpg

SOURCE Helman Pitch Consulting