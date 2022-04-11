HELLOFRESH SAYS "SORRY NOT SORRY" TO RACCOON COMMUNITY FOR REDUCING GO-TO FOOD SOURCE: FOOD SCRAPS

To make sure Canada's garbage-loving bandits get the message loud and clear, HelloFresh created handwritten apologies and posted them in raccoon hotspots across Toronto. As raccoons hit up their favourite back alley or local dumpster, they will quickly learn that as more Canadians choose HelloFresh, they will be increasingly out of luck.

"On behalf of all of us at HelloFresh, I want to express my sincerest apologies to Canada's raccoon population. We understand that our more sustainable meal solutions deepen the challenges they face on a daily basis, but at the end of the day, we simply had to make the choice that's right for the planet", said Ian Brooks, CEO & Founder, Canada - HelloFresh.

At the end of the day, wasted food contributes to wasted energy and water that it takes to grow, harvest and transport the food, which also produces harmful greenhouse gasses. When wasted food ends up in local landfills, rotten scraps produce methane - a greenhouse gas that is even more potent than carbon dioxide.

Food Waste Statistics and Facts from HelloFresh:

A recent study found Canada's annual cost of food loss and waste is more than $1,700 per household . 2

annual cost of food loss and waste is more than Less food waste means fewer greenhouse gas emissions: the leftovers from our meals generate 29 per cent fewer emissions compared to a meal that is prepared conventionall y. 3

With HelloFresh's innovative purchase-to-order model, Canadians get exactly what they pay for. Each HelloFresh box contains the precise amount of farm-fresh ingredients needed for cooking a specific dish, meaning less food, and less money wasted at the end of the day.

Statistics Canada reports that the average Canadian household generates around 372 pounds of avoidable food waste each year. 4 To put that in perspective, that's equivalent to a fridge, 1,000 hockey pucks, or daily 3-course meals for neighbourhood critters.

reports that the average Canadian household generates around To put that in perspective, that's equivalent to a fridge, 1,000 hockey pucks, or daily 3-course meals for neighbourhood critters. When examining the environmental impacts of meal kits, it's essential to conduct a comparative life-cycle assessment that considers every stage of the process - from agricultural production to distribution, supply chain losses to consumption and waste generation. A third-party peer-reviewed study conducted by the University of Michigan indicated that when comparing meal kit dinners to store-bought meals, the average greenhouse gas emissions were one-third lower for meal kit dinners than store-bought meals.5

To learn more about how HelloFresh helps Canadians reduce their household food waste; please visit: www.hellofresh.ca/foodwastereduction .To download hi-res "Sorry Raccoons" poster artwork click here.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh is Canada's leading meal kit provider that delivers 'cook from scratch' meal plans straight to your door with carefully curated, easy-to-follow recipe cards and locally sourced fresh ingredients in just the right quantities. Originally founded in 2011, HelloFresh Canada was launched in 2016. HelloFresh helps reduce food waste and takes care of the meal planning, shopping, measuring, and delivering, leaving time for you to do the fun parts: cooking and eating. HelloFresh caters to a variety of needs by offering Family Friendly, Vegetarian, Carb and Calorie-Smart boxes. HelloFresh delivers all across Canada. For more information visit: www.hellofresh.ca/

