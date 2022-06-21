Hello Pal Announces Soft-Launch Success of DoggeChat App

One-On-One Live Chat App to Have Full Launch in July

VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ -- Hello Pal International Inc. ("Hello Pal" or the "Company") (CSE: HP) (Frankfurt: 27H) (OTC: HLLPF), a provider of rapidly growing international live-streaming, language learning and social-crypto platform, is pleased to announce promising results from the soft launch of its one-on-one video chatting platform, DoggeChat.

DoggeChat soft launched on Google Play May 6th earlier this year. The soft launch opened the app to a small group of geographically segmented users for the purposes of marketing and technical adjustments. The soft launch has experienced a successful response, with over 76,000 registered users so far, presently growing at approximately 5% day on day.

KL Wong, Chief Executive Officer of Hello Pal, commented, "Despite its short period on the various app stores and minimal marketing, DoggeChat already has 6-8,000 daily active users, with over 18,000 minutes of live chat time every day. This number is only expected to grow both in relative and absolute size as the platform (DoggeChat) is continually refined, and the customer's needs are better understood."

DoggeChat, which allows users to purchase chat time using fiat currency, is intended to serve as the precursor to DogeChat, which will primarily accept cryptocurrency for payment and is part of the Companies broader plan to bring cryptocurrency usage to the masses.

The full launch of DoggeChat scheduled for July 6th will see the full integrated marketing communications strategy implemented alongside final tweaks to the platform.

To download Hello Pal, Language Pal, Travel Pal or the proprietary Phrasebooks please visit the IOS or Android store.

About the Hello Pal Platform

The Hello Pal Platform is a proprietary suite of mobile applications built on a user-friendly messaging interface that focus on social interaction, language learning and travel. Hello Pal, has been designed from the ground up to be easy to use and enables users' the freedom to speak in their own language regardless of the other person's language they are speaking to. Hello Pal's overriding mission is to bring the world closer together through social interaction, language learning and travel. By creating a platform where it is easy to instantly interact with others around the world and giving them the tools to communicate with each other in a joyful and fun way, we hope to do our part (however small) in fostering understanding and tolerance between all citizens of the world.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Hello Pal cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Hello Pal's control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in Hello Pal's annual and interim financial statements available on www.sedar.com. Although Hello Pal is currently generating revenues, Hello Pal remains in the growth stage and such revenues are yet to be profitable. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Hello Pal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

