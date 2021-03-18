Helix Provides Update on Investor Relations

TSX-V Symbol: HELX

VANCOUVER, BC, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Helix Applications Inc. (TSXV: HELX) (the "Company" or "Helix") announces that on March 17, 2021 it engaged GRA Enterprises LLC (the "Consultant") to provide investor relations services pursuant to a consulting agreement dated effective March 9, 2021. Services will include the production and publication of investor bulletins, distribution of investor bulletins to the Consultant's e-mail list, and posts via the Consultant's blogs and social media accounts. In consideration of these services, the Company has agreed to pay the Consultant a fee of US$50,000 for a 6-month contract. The Consultant is an arm's length party to the Company and currently owns 10,000 common shares of the Company as at the date hereof but may purchase securities in the Company from time to time for investment purposes. The consulting agreement with the Consultant is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company has also agreed to engage Aktiencheck.de AG, owned by Stefan Lindam (collectively, "Aktiencheck"), for €50,000 for a European marketing and news dissemination program. The length of such program depends upon the volume of the Company's future news flow. Aktiencheck is an arm's length party to the Company and does not currently own any securities of the Company as at the date hereof but may purchase securities in the Company from time to time for investment purposes.

Helix is a blockchain application and technologies developer, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX Venture: HELX).

