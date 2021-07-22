Helix Announces Name Change to Globalblock Digital Asset Trading Limited and Grant of Stock Options

TSX-V Symbol: HELX

VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Helix Applications Inc. (TSXV: HELX) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective July 23, 2021 it will be changing its name to "GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited". The common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") will commence trading under the new name on the TSX Venture Exchange with the new trading symbol "BLOK" at the opening of trading on July 23, 2021.

The name change is to create alignment with the Company's recently completed business combination with GlobalBlock Limited. See the Company's July 19, 2021 press release for more information.

The Company's new CUSIP number will be 37892G107 and its new ISIN number will be CA37892G1072.

There is no change in the share capital of the Company in connection with the name change, and no action will be required by existing shareholders of the Company with respect to the name change. Certificates representing Common Shares will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholders with any questions or concerns to contact the Company or to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.

Grant of Stock Options

The Company announces the grant of incentive stock options to acquire a total of 1,280,000 Common Shares at an exercise price of $0.82 per share, with such options to vest as to one-half immediately and the remaining one-half on the first year anniversary of the date of grant. The options expire five years from the date to grant. These options were granted to directors, officers and consultants of the Company.

Helix Applications Inc. is a publicly traded holding company (TSX Venture: HELX) whose wholly owned subsidiary, GlobalBlock Limited (https://www.globalblock.co.uk), is a United Kingdom based digital asset broker that provides a personalised telephone brokerage service, trading platform and mobile app. Established in 2018 by an experienced team of financial services professionals, GlobalBlock Limited acts as a trusted agent serving the digital asset needs of individuals, corporates, institutional financial firms and intermediaries, providing best execution trading and safe custody of digital assets.

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements or information. Forward looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements in respect of among other things, the continued and successful development of the businesses of each of the Company and GlobalBlock Limited, the ability of GlobalBlock Limited to obtain the applicable regulatory approvals (including permanent registration with the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom) to continue to conduct its business and other information concerning the intentions, plans, future action and future successes of the Company, and its businesses, technologies and products described herein. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis, a copy of which is filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , and readers are cautioned that the risk factors disclosed therein should not be construed as exhaustive. These statements are made as at the date hereof and unless otherwise required by law, the Company does not intend, or assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

