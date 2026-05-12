Helius Minerals Appoints Non-Executive Director for Development Activities at the Serra Pelada Project

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Helius Minerals Limited ("Helius" or the "Company") (TSXV: HHH) is pleased to advise that it has appointed Leigh Junk as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Junk is a seasoned executive and mining engineer with more than 30 years of mining industry experience, including executive management and operational roles. Most recently, Mr. Junk served as Managing Director of Karora Resources Ltd. prior to its C$1.2 billion merger with Westgold Resources Ltd. He has also served as Managing Director of several ASX-listed companies and co-founded a private company that successfully acquired and recommissioned several nickel mines in Kambalda, Western Australia. In addition, Mr. Junk has served as a director of numerous public companies in the mining and financial sectors in Australia and Canada. He is also a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Christian J. Grainger, President and CEO, commented:

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to welcome Leigh who brings crucial technical and managerial foresight to our strategic decision-making and whose extensive engineering expertise ensures that our development plans are anchored in operational reality, strengthening our ability to rapidly advance the Serra Pelada project. Having a board member with Leigh's track record of adding value for shareholders will be an important addition and I look forward to working with him."

About Helius Minerals Limited

Helius Minerals is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification and development of high-quality mineral assets across the Americas, with an emphasis on South American jurisdictions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Helius Minerals Limited

Christian Grainger (PhD, AIG)

President and CEO



Website: www.heliusminerals.com

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SOURCE Helius Minerals Limited

Christian Grainger (PhD, AIG), President and CEO, M: +57 3146364676, [email protected]