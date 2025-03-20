HELIOSTAR METALS ANNOUNCES UPSIZE TO $17 MILLION AND AMENDMENTS TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL EQUITY FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSX.V: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FRA: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended agreement (the "Amended Agreement") with Cormark Securities Inc. and Velocity Trade Capital Ltd., as co-lead underwriters on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Company and the Underwriters have agreed to increase the size and amend the structure of the bought deal equity financing previously announced by the Company on March 19, 2025. Pursuant to the Amended Agreement, the Underwriters have agreed to purchase on a bought deal private placement basis 17 million common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of C$1.00 per Share (the "Offering Price"), representing total gross proceeds of C$17,000,000 (the "Offering"). In addition, the Company has granted the Underwriters an option ("Over-Allotment Option") to purchase up to 3.0 million additional Shares at the Offering Price, for market stabilization purposes and to cover over-allotments, if any. The Over-Allotment Option shall be exercisable up to the Closing Date.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Shares will be offered for sale on a private placement basis: (i) in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Québec, in reliance on the "listed issuer financing exemption" from the prospectus requirements (the "LIFE Exemption") available under Part 5A of NI 45-106 for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately C$9,000,000 (or up to 9,000,000 Shares); and (ii)(A) in each of the provinces and territories of Canada pursuant to available exemptions from the prospectus requirements under NI 45-106 (other than the LIFE Exemption), (B) in the United States pursuant to available exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and applicable U.S. state securities laws, and (C) in such other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States provided it is understood that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation, ongoing reporting requirements or requisite regulatory or governmental approval arises in such other jurisdictions. The Shares issued pursuant to the LIFE Exemption to Canadian resident subscribers under the Offering will not be subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. The Common Shares issued to Canadian resident subscribers pursuant to prospectus exemptions under NI 45-106 other than the LIFE Exemption will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after the closing of the Offering.

There is an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's profile and on the Company's website at www.heliostarmetals.com. Prospective investors should read the offering document before making an investment decision.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for the development of the Company's projects in Mexico, including drilling at Ana Paula, and for general corporate purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about March 28, 2025, or such other date as the Company and the Underwriters may agree and remains subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Heliostar Metals Ltd.

Heliostar aims to grow to become a mid-tier gold producer. The Company is focused on increasing production and developing new resources at the La Colorada and San Agustin mines in Mexico, and on developing the 100% owned Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

