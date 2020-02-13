Helen Beal to Lead DevOps Institute Ambassador Program

Beal to lead volunteer-based program focused on advancing the Humans of DevOps with Skills, Knowledge, Ideas and Learning (SKIL)

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ -- DevOps Institute , a global member-based association for advancing the human elements of DevOps, today announced that Helen Beal will take on the role of Chief Ambassador of the DevOps Institute Ambassador (DOIA) program. Beal is a well-known DevOps evangelist who will lead the DevOps Institute Ambassador program's efforts to provide broad-based thought leadership and localization.

The DevOps Institute Ambassador Program is comprised of accomplished volunteer mentors who are recognized DevOps leaders from across the globe. Ambassadors are committed to leading, educating and empowering the DevOps Institute member community with skills, knowledge, ideas and learning (SKIL). Learn more about the ambassador program here: ( https://devopsinstitute.com/become-a-community-member/devops-institute-ambassador/ )

"It is quite an honor to be named Chief Ambassador," said Beal. "I aim to make the program a win-win-win for everyone involved. I am excited to support my fellow ambassadors as they work to make a difference in the lives and careers of the humans behind DevOps. There is a lot in store for the expanded DevOps Institute Ambassador Program this year, including organizing local community events known as SKILups, virtual meetups, authorships, speaking at events, podcasts and webinars, career coaching and social media engagements"

Beal is a consultant, coach, writer, and analyst. In addition to her Chief Ambassador role with DevOps Institute, Beal is a DevOpsologist at Ranger4, an analyst at Accelerated Strategies Group, and an editor at InfoQ. As Chief Ambassador she will serve as the key contact and organizer for the growing group of DevOps Institute ambassadors. She will help further the DevOps Institute's mission of advancing the Humans of DevOps by helping them SKILup and thrive in the digital age.

Beal will aim to activate ambassadors through opportunities that not only will serve the DevOps community but grow ambassadors' careers and personal brands. As part of her leadership position, Beal announced the following objectives:

Help evolve and promote ambassadors' personal brands and advance their Skills, Knowledge, Ideas and Learning (SKIL)

Support DevOps Institute's efforts to upskill the community globally and regionally in DevOps knowledge and practices with the SKIL framework

Win for the community - create human connections and a sense of togetherness among the community and across the globe

"Helen is a well-respected and highly experienced DevOps evangelist and we are thrilled to name her Chief Ambassador," said Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute. "The DevOps Institute Ambassador program will play a huge role in how we implement many of our initiatives and programs in 2020. It brings thought leadership, shared experiences, a growing network of DevOps thought leaders and dynamic content to our community while supporting ambassadors' personal goals. We can't wait to see what Helen helps accomplish with the program this year."

About DevOps Institute Ambassadors

DevOps Institute Ambassadors are DevOps thought leaders and subject domain experts who will contribute to the DevOps Collective Body of Knowledge through local community engagement and visibility. Each Ambassador has the unique opportunity to realize their personal vision, establish connections and pursue new skills, all while mentoring and serving DevOps Institute community members. Ambassadors lead in several ways with contributed content, participation in forums and online groups, organizing local community events known as SKILups, and creating other avenues to engage continuous learning pathways with the community.

About the DevOps Institute

DevOps Institute is dedicated to advancing the human elements of DevOps success. As a global member-based association, DevOps Institute is the go-to learning hub connecting IT practitioners, education partners, consultants, talent acquisition and business executives to help pave the way to support digital transformation and the New IT.

We help advance careers and support emerging practices within the DevOps community based on a human-centered SKIL framework, consisting of Skills, Knowledge, Ideas, and Learning. All of our work, including accreditations, research, events, and continuous learning programs – is focused on providing the "human know-how" to modernize IT and make DevOps succeed.

