Heinz Will Reward Those in Traffic, Driving at Speed of its Ketchup, 0.045 Km/h

Knowing that 80 per cent of Canadians say they will travel in 2021, but most won't cross international borders, summer traffic is expected to be worse than usual this year, which is why Heinz is turning traffic into a good thing 1 . From June 3 - July 4, those stuck in traffic, driving as slow as Heinz Ketchup will be served traffic-activated ads in the Waze app and select slow moving Canadians will be provided with this tasty summer combo of Heinz Ketchup and an Impossible Whopper from Burger King.

"Surprisingly, many people don't know that Heinz pours out of our glass bottle at 0.045 kilometers per hour. And with more Canadians potentially on the road this summer whether within their own cities or for weekend getaways, traffic is going to a pain point we all may need to get used to again. We want to help our fans see that going slow isn't always a bad thing and reward them with the delicious, iconically slow-pouring Heinz Ketchup for those terrible traffic jams," says Daniel Gotlib, Associate Director, Brand Building & Innovation, Kraft Heinz Canada. "We are thrilled to team up with Waze and Burger King to bring Canadians the meal synonymous with summer, and after sitting in weekend traffic, we know there is nothing more satisfying than a delicious burger with Heinz Ketchup."

Canadians can download Waze to check their speed from Thursday, June 3, 2021 - Sunday, July 4, 2021, for the chance to redeem this limited-time offer and are encouraged to share their reward moment with @Heinz_CA.

"Nothing says summer more than the classic combination of Heinz Ketchup, an Impossible Whopper from Burger King, and navigating road trip traffic with Waze," said Matt Wright, General Manager, Burger King Canada.

