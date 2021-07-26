Heinz donates $100,000 to help local restaurants promote their patios this summer

"It's no secret restaurants have been hit hard by the lockdowns, struggling to keep their doors open. Now that summer is here and outdoor dining is open, they need to maximize sales during this period. That's where Heinz can help," said Lucy Abbruzzese, Director, Food Service Marketing, Kraft Heinz Canada. "As the iconic condiment with a place on every patio, we are thrilled to help boost some of our country's local favourites to help them maximize summer and own patio season."

Restaurant owners are invited to sign up for a chance to win $1,000 worth of digital advertising courtesy of Heinz. This will include social ads featuring patios to drive traffic to operators. To sign up for a chance to win, please visit HeinzPatioPicks.ca. Entries will be accepted beginning today through August 2, 2021 at 11:59pm. Winners will be contacted August 5, 2021, Quebec restaurant locations are excluded from entry.

About Kraft Heinz Canada

Kraft Heinz Canada is the country's largest food and beverage company and is a subsidiary of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC). Kraft Heinz Canada provides high quality, great taste and nutrition for all eating occasions whether at home, in restaurants or on the go. Kraft Heinz Canada products are found in more than 97 per cent of Canadian households. The Company's iconic brands include Kraft Peanut Butter, Heinz Ketchup, KD, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Renées Dressing, Jell-O, Classico, Kool-Aid and Maxwell House. Kraft Heinz Canada is dedicated to the sustainable health of our people, our planet and our Company. For more information, please visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com.

SOURCE Kraft Heinz Canada

For further information: Media inquiries: Annie Aponte-Berberiani, [email protected], 437-344-8888