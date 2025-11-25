Heidi AI medical scribe improving presence with patients and work-life balance

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - New data from the Ottawa Institute of Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (OICBT) show that using Heidi, an AI-powered medical scribe, reduced documentation time by 66 per cent and boosted clinician satisfaction with work-life balance by 55 per cent. The findings point to a scalable way to reduce administrative burden across mental health care.

Heidi is a leading AI medical scribe that sits alongside clinicians to help reduce documentation burden and expand their capacity. It transcribes and structures clinical notes in real-time, instantly generates referrals and handouts, and more. By improving workflow, Heidi has returned more than 3.3 million clinical hours to Canadian clinicians in just 18 months.

With demand for mental health care continuing to rise, the Ottawa-Gatineau OICBT team sought to evaluate how Heidi could support more sustainable ways of working and reduce the significant administrative strain of documentation, without compromising quality of care or patient connection.

Key results from OICBT's four-month evaluation of clinician use:

66 per cent reduction in time spent on clinical documentation, from 213 to 71 minutes per week

A positive improvement in work-life balance, from 55 per cent to 83 per cent based on a five-point scale

Lower cognitive load, greater focus, and feeling more present with patients

"Heidi is helping our clinicians restore balance and presence in their work," said Dr. Pete Kelly, clinical psychologist and chief financial officer at OICBT. "By introducing efficiencies that reduce after-hours documentation, our team can focus on patient care instead of paperwork. We're seeing more engagement, less burnout, and a foundation for a more sustainable practice."

OICBT's introduction of Heidi reflects the team's commitment to responsible innovation and finding new and sustainable models of care. They plan to expand Heidi's use into clinical supervision of early career psychologists, report writing, and training programs, and continuing its leadership in advancing responsible AI adoption in mental health care.

"OICBT's experience highlights how AI can be thoughtfully integrated into mental health care," said Dr. Thomas Kelly, CEO and Co-Founder of Heidi. "Therapy demands a sustained focus and presence with patients. As an AI care partner, Heidi is helping ease administrative strain without compromising human connection. This is the real promise of AI in healthcare - improving wellbeing and sustainability while helping clinicians do their work."

Heidi is used across emergency departments, general practice, and specialist clinics and supports 2 million patient consultations every month in Canada alone. Heidi can transcribe patient visits in 115+ languages, which is helpful in Canadian healthcare settings.

