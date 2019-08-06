HeavenlyRx Announces Key Leadership Appointments

Former Pabst Blue Ribbon CFO, Bill Wolz, Appointed as Chief Financial Officer of HeavenlyRx

Former VP of Sales at Kellogg's, Michael Habib, appointed to VP of Sales of HeavenlyRx

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Heavenly Rx Ltd. ("Heavenly Rx") is pleased to announce key leadership appointments today, naming Bill Wolz as Chief Financial Officer, and Mike Habib as Vice President of Sales, effective immediately.

Bill Wolz is a highly experienced and successful executive that has held leadership roles across a variety of industries in the course of his 35 year career. Bill is a proven extraordinary leader, and as the new Chief Financial Officer of Heavenly Rx will bring competitive, strategic leadership, and operational, financial and value creation expertise to HeavenlyRx as they continue on a journey of accelerated growth. Prior to joining HeavenlyRx, Bill served as the CFO of Vision Group Holdings, the largest lasik eye surgery provider in the United States, the CFO and Chief Operating Officer of Shoes for Crews, the largest slip-resistant shoe company in the world, and CFO of Pabst Brewing Company, which at the time was the third largest malt beverage company in the United States. Bill has also held senior leadership roles with Aon Hewitt, RR Donnelley and AT&T. Bill started his career in the audit function at Deloitte and Touche. Bill is a Certified Public Accountant and holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from Northwestern University's Kellogg Graduate School of Management and an undergraduate degree in Accounting from Illinois State University.

"HeavenlyRx is in an exciting stage as they continue to acquire a host of industry-leading brands and dive head first into the CPG category, and I'm honored to be joining the team at this pivotal time," said Wolz. "The company has a strong balance sheet and excellent leadership. Their willingness to pursue innovative opportunities to leverage their current assets and management's strengths and expertise is what will propel them to the front of the leaderboard in the CBD Wellness category."

Michael Habib brings more than 30 years of experience in global sales and business development to his new role as HeavenlyRx's Vice President of Sales, where he will help lead the Company's sales and marketing initiatives. Michael, who most recently served as VP of sales at Kellogg's, leading Kellogg's 3rd Largest Customer, Costco, will bring a wealth of experience to HeavenlyRx. His focus on driving results, developing people, building customer relationships, and unlocking shopper insights will be instrumental in executing HeavenlyRx's customer strategy.

"HeavenlyRx is rich with innovation and industry-leading products. With growing momentum in the category, there is a tremendous opportunity for HeavenlyRx to capitalize," says Habib. "I'm excited to join this amazing team and deliver comprehensive go-to-market strategies that reinforce HeavenlyRx as a market leader."

Paul Norman, Chief Executive Officer of Heavenly Rx, stated "Both of these gentlemen will bring their energy and passion to HeavenlyRx and we are ecstatic as a company to have them joining the team. Their invaluable experience will prove to be a tremendous asset both to our growing company, and to the consumers of this flourishing industry."

About Heavenly Rx Ltd.

HeavenlyRx is the CBD and Hemp focused portfolio company of SOL Global Investments. Heavenly Rx holds controlling ownership interests in various industry-leading assets in the hemp/CBD and THC-free cannabinoid wellness space, with a focus on hemp cultivation, processing and the manufacturing of a diverse range of traditional CBD products including oils, tinctures, balms, and vape-ready products. Heavenly Rx's portfolio will include several proprietary brands across numerous consumer product group verticals, including cosmetics and beauty products, bath and body products, and infused foods with a focus on the CPG market. HeavenlyRx was founded by SOL Global Investments in early 2019.

Any securities that may be referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent such registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities.

SOURCE HeavenlyRx Ltd.

For further information: For Media Inquiries: Vito Palmeri, AMWPR, P: 212.542.3146, E: vito@amwpr.com