Heatherdale Nominates Birak, Stewart, Thome and Van Den Akker as Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, July 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Heatherdale Resources Ltd. ("Heatherdale" or the "Company") (TSXV: HTR) is pleased to announce that Don Birak, Ron Stewart, Edie Thome and Jessica Van Den Akker will be presented as new nominees to the board of directors of Heatherdale Resources Ltd, in addition to current director and CEO Robert McLeod, at Heatherdale's upcoming annual general meeting to be held on August 12, 2020. Directors Lena Brommeland and Robert Dickinson will not be standing for re-election.

"Our shareholders would be well served with this outstanding slate of Directors with a strong and diverse background in natural resources", said Rob McLeod, CEO of Heatherdale. "All four new candidates are aligned with management in the vision for the Company and possess a strong balance of technical, audit, finance, governance and ESG experience. Additionally, I would like to thank Directors Brommeland and Dickinson for their service to the Company and wish them well in their future endeavours."

Biographies of the Director Candidates are as follows:

Don Birak

Mr. Donald J. Birak is a senior geologist with over 40 years of experience in the minerals industry. Currently, he consults on mineral property evaluation and greenfields and brownfields exploration programs. Previously, Mr. Birak was Senior Vice President of Exploration for Coeur Mining Inc. with responsibility for the design and guidance of all aspects of the company's global exploration activities and also served as Vice President of Exploration for AngloGold Ashanti North America (formerly Independence Mining Co.) and Hudbay Mining (formerly Hudson Bay Mining and Smelting). In 2000 he was distinguished with the "Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year" award presented by the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada, along with his key exploration team members, in recognition of new copper and zinc deposit discoveries in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake region of Manitoba, Canada.

Mr. Birak has a Master of Science degree in Geology from Bowling Green State University, with a graduate thesis on the geology of the Groveland Iron Mine in northern Michigan. He has authored and co-authored several professional publications on the geology and metallurgy of sediment-hosted and epithermal precious metal deposits and on the use of geostatistics in resource modeling and grade control. He is an active member of the Society of Economic Geologists ("SEG") and is currently a member of the Budget and Investment committees of SEG. He is a Registered Member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration ("SME") and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy ("AusIMM"). He is an independent director of Dolly Varden Silver Corporation and Revival Gold Inc.

Ronald Stewart, P.Geo

Mr. Ronald Stewart is a mining professional with over 35 years of experience in the mining industry and related capital markets. He was previously Senior Vice President, Technical Services and Corporate Development at Guyana Goldfields, and prior to that, President and CEO of Beaufield Resources, which was acquired by Osisko Mining. Additionally, Mr. Stewart served as Vice-President of Exploration for Kinross Gold. He is also highly experienced in the capital markets and was an award-winning equity analyst and investment banker at Dundee Securities, Clarus Securities and Macquarie Capital Markets. He currently serves on the Board of Freeman Gold Corp. and is President of AuCu Consulting.

Edie Thome

Ms. Edie Thome brings a wealth of senior leadership experience in government relations, governance, environmental permitting and compliance as well as on-the-ground experience working with stakeholders, First Nations and indigenous groups, elected officials and land owners on projects and operations in the natural resource sector. Through her work, she has a proven track record of success with advocacy efforts at both the provincial and federal levels and, specifically, contributing to changes to the legislative and regulatory frameworks that support responsible resource development within Canada.

Most recently, Ms. Thome was the President & Chief Executive Officer of The Association for Mineral Exploration ("AME") in Vancouver, B.C. Prior to that appointment, as the Director - Environment, Permitting and Compliance, Aboriginal Relations and Public Affairs at BC Hydro, she was responsible for permitting and compliance, Aboriginal relations and government/public affairs for the ~$9b Site C Clean Energy Project. Her management experience also includes over four years as Vice President, Customer Service, Airport Operations and Corporate Communications for Harmony Airways.

Ms. Thome brings a keen understanding of leadership and governance, gained through her service both in the AME Board of Directors and as the Chair of the Board of the Canadian Hydropower Association, a national, non-profit organization. In addition, Ms. Thome serves as an independent director for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Ms. Thome is completing her Directors Education Program through the Institute of Corporate Directors and holds an Architectural Technology diploma as well as a BFA from The University of Alberta.

Jessica Van Den Akker, CA

Ms. Van Den Akker is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CA) with 15 years' experience in the resource sector. She gained extensive experience through a Canadian audit firm providing reporting and accounting assurance services to publicly traded companies, primarily in natural resources. She is the CFO for Kore Mining, and a Director Northway Resources Corp. and Lastmile Holdings Ltd.

Ms. Van Den Akker is a graduate of Simon Fraser University where she received a Bachelor of Business Administration. She is also Treasurer for The Association of Mineral Exploration.

For additional information, see the Company's information circular dated July 7, 2020 which is available at www.sedar.com.

About Heatherdale

Heatherdale Resources Ltd. owns 100% of the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert McLeod

Robert McLeod, P.Geo

CEO and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward–looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding future business plans. These forward–looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market volatility; the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities; and changes in the Company's business plans. In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, including without limitation, that the Company will continue with its stated business objectives. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

