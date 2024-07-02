CALGARY, AB, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - A hearing before a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) pursuant to the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules in the matter of William Robert Hall, initially scheduled for June 19, 2024, is adjourned to July 24, 2024.

The hearing is open to the public unless the hearing panel orders otherwise. The decision of the hearing panel will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

New Hearing Date: July 24, 2024, at 10:00 am (Mountain Time)

Location: Calgary, Alberta (by videoconference)

The hearing concerns allegations that William Robert Hall failed to use due diligence to learn and remain informed of the essential facts relative to two clients and failed to ensure that his recommendations were suitable for these clients.

At all material times, William Robert Hall was an investment advisor at a Canaccord Genuity Corporation branch located in Calgary, Alberta. He is currently not registered in the securities industry in any capacity.

