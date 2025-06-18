TORONTO, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - A sanctions hearing scheduled for June 11, 2025, before a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) pursuant to the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated (IDPC) Rules in the matter of Peter Michael Deeb and Hampton Securities Ltd. has been adjourned to August 11-12, 2025.

The hearing panel will consider the sanctions to be imposed as a result of its decision dated April 14, 2025, in which the hearing panel found that:

a) Peter Michael Deeb engaged in a trading practice in client and firm inventory accounts contrary to the IDPC Rules,

b) Hampton Securities Ltd. failed to keep and maintain a proper system of books and records and provide records of trading activities, and

c) Peter Michael Deeb failed to promote compliance with regulatory requirements by Hampton Securities Ltd.

The hearing is open to the public, unless the hearing panel orders otherwise. The decision of the hearing panel will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

New Hearing Dates: August 11-12, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Location: 40 Temperance Street, Suite 2600, Toronto, Ontario

Peter Michael Deeb is the Ultimate Designated Person and a Registered Representative at Hampton Securities Ltd. and, between March 2020 and September 2020, was also its acting Chief Compliance Officer. Hampton Securities Ltd. is a Dealer Member of CIRO with its head office in Toronto, Ontario.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

