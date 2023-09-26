TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Following a motion heard on August 31, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario, a hearing panel of the Investment Dealer Division of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) ordered the following in the matter of Michael Patrick White:

a) the application to adjourn the hearing scheduled to commence on September 25, 2023 is dismissed;

b) the hearing dates of September 25-29, 2023 remain peremptory to Mr. White; and

c) subject to certain conditions, summonses shall be issued to the proposed witnesses if requested.

The hearing panel's reasons for decision on the motion, dated September 9, 2023, are available at:

Re White 2023 CIRO 12

The motion relates to a disciplinary proceeding initiated against Mr. White alleging that he failed to use due diligence to ensure that his investment recommendations were suitable for certain clients. The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations, which set out the allegations, are available at:

White, Michael Patrick – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

The alleged violations occurred while the Respondent was a Registered Representative with the Ottawa branch of Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. Mr. White is no longer a registrant with a CIRO-regulated firm.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants is available in the Enforcement section of the IIROC website for investment dealer disciplinary proceedings and the MFDA website for mutual fund dealer disciplinary proceedings.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated firms (Investment Dealer Division) is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

For further information: Joanna Nicholson, Manager, Public Affairs, [email protected]