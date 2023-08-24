Hearing Notice - IN THE MATTER OF Michael Patrick White - Interim Consent Decision

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Following a motion heard on August 2, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario, a hearing panel of the Investment Dealer Division of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) ordered the following in the matter of Michael Patrick White:

the hearing will commence on September 25, 2023 and continue until completed or September 29, 2023 peremptory to Mr. White;



the hearing will be conducted virtually; and



certain accommodations will be made during the hearing to allow Mr. White to have a full defence on the merits.

The hearing panel's interim consent decision, dated August 10, 2023, setting out the accommodations at the hearing is available at:

Re White 2023 CIRO 10

The decision relates to a disciplinary proceeding initiated against Michael Patrick White, which alleges that Mr. White failed to use due diligence to ensure that his investment recommendations were suitable for certain clients. The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations setting out the allegations are available at: www.iiroc.ca.

* * *

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants is available in the Enforcement section of the IIROC website for investment dealer disciplinary proceedings and the MFDA website for mutual fund dealer disciplinary proceedings.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated firms (Investment Dealer Division) is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

For further information: Joanna Nicholson, Manager, Public Affairs, [email protected], Phone: 416-943-4640