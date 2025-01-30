TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - A disciplinary hearing in the matter of Matthew Phillip Ewing, originally scheduled to proceed on February 18 - 21 and February 24 - 28, 2025 before a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) pursuant to the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules, has been adjourned to April 24 - 25 and April 28 - May 2, 2025.

The hearing is open to the public, unless the hearing panel orders otherwise. The decision of the hearing panel will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

New Hearing Dates: April 24 - 25 and April 28 - May 2, 2025, at 10:00 am (Eastern Time)

Location: 40 Temperance Street, Suite 2600

Toronto, Ontario M5H 0B4

Members of the public, who would like to obtain further particulars, should fill out this questionnaire.

The disciplinary proceeding includes allegations that Matthew Philip Ewing:

a) falsified the portfolio overview documents of two related clients,

b) engaged in personal financial dealings with six clients, including loans and compensation for losses and commissions, and

c) engaged in discretionary trading in several client accounts.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations, which sets out the allegations, are available at:

Ewing, Matthew – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

At the time of the alleged contraventions, Matthew Ewing was a Registered Representative with RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and National Bank Financial in Ontario. Matthew Ewing has not been employed by a CIRO-regulated firm since November 2022 and is not currently registered in any capacity.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

Trisha Utomi, Senior Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Specialist, [email protected], 437-448-7980