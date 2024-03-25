Hearing Notice - IN THE MATTER OF Lorne Allison - Adjournment

VANCOUVER, BC, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - An initial appearance in the matter of Lorne Stuart Allison was scheduled before a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) for March 15, 2024. The appearance was adjourned to April 2, 2024.

The hearing is open to the public unless the hearing panel orders otherwise.

The decision of the hearing panel will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

New Initial Appearance Date: April 2, 2024 at 10:00 am (Pacific Time)

Location: Vancouver, British Columbia by videoconference

Members of the public who would like to obtain further particulars should fill out this questionnaire.

The hearing concerns allegations that between September 2020 and February 2021, Lorne Allison engaged in securities related business that was not carried on for the account or through the facilities of the Dealer Member.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations which sets out the allegations are available at:

Allison, Lorne – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

The alleged violations occurred while Lorne Allison carried on business in the Vancouver Island, British Columbia area.

