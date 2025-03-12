VANCOUVER, BC, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - An interim appearance has been scheduled before a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) pursuant to the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules to address procedural matters in the matter of Franco Caligiuri.

The hearing is open to the public, unless the hearing panel orders otherwise. The decision of the hearing panel will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

New Hearing Date: April 11, 2025 at 10:00 am (Pacific Time)

Location: Vancouver, British Columbia (by videoconference)

Members of the public who would like to obtain further particulars should fill out this questionnaire.

The hearing concerns allegations that Franco Caligiuri referred clients to an individual or company that offered for sale exempt securities, and received referral fees for doing so, thereby participating in a referral arrangement to which the Dealer Member was not a party; and made a false or misleading statement to the Dealer Member during the course of a sub-branch review.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations which sets out the allegations are available at:

Caligiuri, Franco – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

At all material times, Franco Caligiuri conducted business at Quadrus Investment Services Ltd. in the Burnaby, British Columbia area. Franco Caligiuri is currently employed by and registered with a CIRO-regulated firm.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

Kate Morris, Senior Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Specialist, [email protected], Phone: 416-779-8301