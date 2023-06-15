VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - An initial appearance before a hearing panel of the Investment Dealer Division of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) in the matter of Domino Au-Young, originally scheduled for June 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. PT, has been rescheduled to proceed on June 19, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. PT.

The hearing is open to the public, unless the hearing panel orders otherwise. The decision of the hearing panel will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

New Initial Appearance Date: June 19, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. PT

Location: virtual hearing (via Webex)

The hearing concerns allegations that Mr. Au-Young:

(a) misappropriated monies from clients' accounts contrary to Rule 1400 of the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules ("Investment Dealer Rules"),

(b) misled his firm and IIROC Enforcement Staff about the circumstances of the misappropriation of clients' funds contrary to Rule 1400 of the Investment Dealer Rules,

(c) failed to disclose and obtain the approval of his firm for an outside business interest contrary to Dealer Member Rule 18.14 and Investment Dealer Rule 1400, and

(d) communicated with clients using an unapproved communications method in violation of his firm's policies and procedures and Investment Dealer Rule 1400.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations which sets out the allegations are available at:

Au-Young, Domino – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

***

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants is available in the Enforcement section of the IIROC website for investment dealer disciplinary proceedings and the MFDA website for mutual fund dealer disciplinary proceedings.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated firms (Investment Dealer Division) is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make investment dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is carrying on the regulatory functions of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (MFDA), and is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

