TORONTO, April 19, 2024 /CNW/ - A motion has been scheduled before a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) under the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules in the matter of Clive Wilkins.

The motion is open to the public, unless the hearing panel orders otherwise. The decision of the hearing panel will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

Motion Date: May 2, 2024 at 10 :00 am (Eastern Time)

Location: Toronto, Ontario by videoconference

Members of the public who would like to obtain further particulars should fill out this questionnaire.

The motion relates to a disciplinary proceeding initiated against Clive Wilkins. The allegations are that Clive Wilkins:

a) borrowed monies from clients, which gave rise to conflicts or potential conflicts of interest that the Respondent failed to disclose to the Member or otherwise ensure were addressed by the exercise of responsible business judgment influenced only by the best interests of the clients, and

b) made false or misleading statements to the Member and the MFDA during the course of investigations into his conduct.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations which sets out the allegations is available at:

Wilkins, Clive – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, Clive Wilkins conducted business in the St. Catharines, Ontario area.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

