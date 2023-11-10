TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - An initial appearance has been scheduled before a hearing panel of the Investment Dealer Division of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) to set a date for a disciplinary hearing in the matter of Peter Michael Deeb and Hampton Securities Limited (Hampton Securities).

The initial appearance is open to the public unless the hearing panel orders otherwise. The date for the disciplinary hearing will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

Initial Appearance: November 21, 2023 at 10:00 am Eastern Time

Location: Toronto, Ontario via videoconference

Members of the public who would like to obtain further particulars should fill out this questionnaire.

The hearing concerns allegations that:

a) between January 2020 and April 2020, Peter Michael Deeb engaged in a trading practice in client and firm inventory accounts that was contrary to Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rule 1400,

b) between January 2020 and April 2020, Hampton Securities failed to keep and maintain a proper system of books and records and provide records of trading activity contrary to Dealer Member Rules 17.2 and 200, and

c) between January 2020 and September 2020, Peter Michael Deeb failed to promote compliance by Hampton Securities with regulatory requirements contrary to Dealer Member Rule 38.5.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations, which set out the allegations, are available at:

Deeb and Hampton Securities – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

Peter Michael Deeb is the Ultimate Designated Person and a Registered Representative at Hampton Securities and, between March 2020 and September 2020, was also its Acting Chief Compliance Officer. Hampton Securities is a Dealer Member of CIRO with a head office in Toronto, Ontario.

