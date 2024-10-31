TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - An interim appearance has been scheduled before a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) pursuant to the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules to address procedural matters in the matter of Sandly Alteon.

The interim appearance is open to the public unless the hearing panel orders otherwise.

Interim Appearance Date: November 4, 2024 at 10:00 am (Eastern Time)

Location: Toronto, Ontario (by videoconference)

Members of the public who would like to obtain further particulars should fill out this questionnaire.

The interim appearance relates to a disciplinary proceeding initiated against Sandly Alteon, which alleges that she:

a) engaged in personal financial dealings with a client, giving rise to a conflict or potential conflict of interest that she failed to disclose to the Dealer Member or otherwise address by the exercise of responsible business judgment influenced only by the best interests of the client;

b) engaged in outside activities that were not disclosed to or approved by the Dealer Member; and

c) failed to cooperate with an investigation into her conduct by Staff of CIRO.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations which sets out the allegations is available at:

Alteon, Sandly – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

At all material times, Sandly Alteon conducted business in the Laval, Quebec area. Sandly Alteon is not currently registered in the securities industry in any capacity.

* * *

