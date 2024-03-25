Hearing Notice - CIRO to Hold a Settlement Hearing for Yujie (Jared) Liu and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.

TORONTO, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - A hearing has been scheduled before a panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) pursuant to the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules to consider a settlement agreement entered into between Enforcement Staff and the respondents, Yujie (Jared) Liu and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc (BMO NBI).

A prior settlement hearing concerning the same matter was held on August 25 and 29, 2023 where a hearing panel rejected the settlement agreement.

The hearing will become open to the public in the event that the hearing panel accepts the settlement agreement. If the agreement is accepted, the panel's decision and the settlement agreement will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

Hearing Date: March 28, 2024 at 9:30 am (Eastern Time)

Location: Toronto, Ontario (by videoconference)

Members of the public who would like to obtain further particulars should fill out this questionnaire.

The Notice of Application announcing the settlement hearing is available at:

Yujie (Jared) Liu and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. - Notice of Application

Yujie (Jared) Liu was a Registered Representative with BMO NBI during the relevant time and until approximately July 2021. He is currently employed with BMO NBI in a non-registered capacity. BMO NBI is a CIRO-regulated Dealer Member.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

