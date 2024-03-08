EDMONTON, AB, March 8, 2024 /CNW/ - A hearing has been scheduled before a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) pursuant to the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules to consider whether a hearing panel should accept a settlement agreement entered into between Enforcement Staff and Sam Hsiao-Tse Yang.

The hearing is not open to the public but will become open if the panel accepts the agreement. If the agreement is accepted, the panel's decision and the settlement agreement will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

Settlement Hearing Date: March 15, 2024 at 10:00 am (Mountain Time)

Location: Edmonton, Alberta (by videoconference)

Members of the public, who would like to obtain further particulars, should fill out this questionnaire.

The Notice of Application announcing the settlement hearing is available at:

Yang, Sam Hsiao-Tse - Notice of Application

The alleged violations occurred while Sam Hsiao-Tse Yang was a Registered Representative with the Edmonton, Alberta branch of RBC Dominion Securities Inc. Sam Hsiao-Tse Yang is not currently working in a registered capacity with a CIRO-regulated firm.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

For further information: Joanna Nicholson, Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, [email protected]