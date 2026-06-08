Hearing Notice - CIRO to Hold a Settlement Hearing for RBC Dominion Securities Inc.

TORONTO, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - A hearing has been scheduled before a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) pursuant to the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules to consider a settlement agreement between CIRO Enforcement Staff and RBC Dominion Securities Inc. (RBC DS).

The settlement agreement addresses the allegations that RBC DS failed to establish, maintain and enforce an adequate supervisory system for the futures trading activities of two of their Registered Representatives.

The hearing will become open to the public if the hearing panel accepts the settlement agreement. If the settlement agreement is accepted, the panel's decision and the settlement agreement will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

Settlement Hearing Date: June 18, 2026 at 10:45 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Location: Toronto, Ontario (by videoconference)

Members of the public who would like to obtain further particulars should fill out this form.

The Notice of Motion announcing the settlement hearing is available at:

RBC Dominion Securities - Notice of Motion

RBC DS is a CIRO-regulated Firm.

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The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

Media Inquiries: Ariel Visconti, Senior Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Specialist, [email protected] / 416-526-8240; All other Inquiries: Complaints & Inquiries, Secure form, Toll-free (Canada/US) 1-877-442-4322