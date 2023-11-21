VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - A hearing has been scheduled to consider whether a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) should accept under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules a settlement agreement entered between Enforcement Staff and Leede Jones Gable Inc. (Leede Jones Gable).

The hearing is not open to the public but will become open in the event that the hearing panel accepts the agreement. If the agreement is accepted, the panel's decision and the settlement agreement will be made available at www.ciro.ca .

Hearing Date: December 5, 2023 at 10:00 am Pacific Time

Location: Vancouver, British Columbia (via videoconference)

Members of the public, who would like to obtain further particulars, should fill out this questionnaire .

The Notice of Application announcing the settlement hearing is available at:

Leede Jones Gable - Notice of Application

Leede Jones Gable is a CIRO-regulated Dealer Member with a head office in Calgary, Alberta, and business locations across Canada, including one in Vancouver, British Columbia.

