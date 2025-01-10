REGINA, SK, Jan. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - A hearing has been scheduled before a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) pursuant to the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules to consider a settlement agreement between CIRO Enforcement Staff and Abram Edward Toews.

The hearing will become open to the public if the panel accepts the settlement agreement. If the settlement agreement is accepted, the panel's decision and the settlement agreement will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

Settlement Hearing Date: February 21, 2025 2:00 pm (CST)

Location: Regina, Saskatchewan (by videoconference)

Members of the public who would like to obtain further particulars should fill out this questionnaire.

The Notice of Application announcing the settlement hearing is available at:

Toews, Abram - Notice of Application

At all material times, Abram Toews conducted business as a dealing representative with Quadrus Investment Services Ltd. in the Regina, Saskatchewan area. Abram Toews is still within the industry in a registered capacity with Quadrus Investment Services Ltd.

