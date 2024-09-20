TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - A sanctions hearing has been scheduled before a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules in the matter of Michael Patrick White.

The hearing panel will consider the sanctions to be imposed as a result of its decision on liability dated August 12, 2024, where the panel found that Michael Patrick White failed to use due diligence to ensure that his investment recommendations were suitable for two clients and dismissed the allegations with respect to a third client. The hearing panel's liability decision is available at:

Re White 2024 CIRO 67

The sanctions hearing is open to the public unless the hearing panel orders otherwise. The decision of the hearing panel will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

Hearing Date: October 28, 2024 at 10:00 am (Eastern Time)

Location: Toronto, Ontario (via videoconference)

Members of the public who would like to obtain further particulars should fill out this questionnaire.

The violation occurred while Michael Patrick White was a Registered Representative with the Ottawa branch of Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. Michael Patrick White is no longer a registrant with a CIRO-regulated firm.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

