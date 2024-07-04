MONTRÉAL, July 4, 2024 /CNW/ - A sanctions hearing has been scheduled before a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) pursuant to the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules in the matter of Lucie Roland.

The hearing panel will consider sanctions to be imposed on the respondent following its decision on liability issued on June 11, 2024, which found that Lucie Roland engaged in conduct unbecoming when she facilitated unauthorized transfers of funds to third parties from the accounts of three clients.

The hearing panel's liability decision is available at:

Re Roland 2024 CIRO 56

The sanctions hearing is open to the public, unless the hearing panel orders otherwise. The decision of the hearing panel will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

Sanctions Hearing Date: August 16, 2024 at 9:30 am (Eastern Time)

Location: Montréal, Québec (by videoconference)

Members of the public who would like to obtain further particulars should fill out this questionnaire.

The violations occurred while Lucie Roland was an assistant at a Joliette branch of National Bank Financial Inc., a CIRO-regulated firm. Lucie Roland is no longer a registrant with CIRO.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

Joanna Nicholson, Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, [email protected]