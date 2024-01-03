VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - A sanctions hearing has been scheduled before a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules in the matter of Donald Warren Metcalfe.

The hearing panel will consider the sanctions to be imposed as a result of its decision on liability dated December 11, 2023, which found that Donald Warren Metcalfe engaged in and enabled fraudulent conduct committed by Gary Man King Ng with respect to loan financing, that he failed to cooperate with an investigation. The hearing panel's liability decision is available at:

Re Metcalfe 2023 CIRO 38

The sanctions hearing is open to the public, unless the hearing panel orders otherwise. The decision of the hearing panel will be made available at www.ciro.ca.

Hearing Date: January 30, 2024 at 10:00 am (Pacific time)

Location: Vancouver, British Columbia (via videoconference)

Members of the public who would like to obtain further particulars should fill out this questionnaire.

The alleged violations occurred while Donald Warren Metcalfe was a Director and Executive with PI Financial Corp. and Chippingham Financial Group Limited. The respondent is no longer a registrant with a CIRO-regulated firm.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

For further information: Joanna Nicholson, Manager, Public Affairs, [email protected]