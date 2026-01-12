CALGARY, AB, Jan. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - A hearing has been scheduled before a hearing panel of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) pursuant to the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules in the matter of Tiffany Lee Felker.

The hearing is open to the public unless the panel orders otherwise. The hearing panel's decision will be available at www.ciro.ca.

Hearing Dates: March 12, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Location: Calgary, Alberta (via videoconference)

Members of the public who would like to obtain further particulars should fill out this form.

The hearing concerns allegations that Tiffany Lee Felker:

(a) processed transactions and updated Know Your Client information without the knowledge or authorization of a client, and

(b) failed to cooperate with Enforcement Staff's investigation.

The Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations, which set out the allegations, are available at:

Felker, Tiffany – Notice of Hearing and Statement of Allegations

The alleged violations occurred while Tiffany Felker was a Registered Dealing Representative with BMO Investments Inc., in the Edmonton, Alberta area. Tiffany Felker is not currently registered in the securities industry in any capacity.

The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) is the pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. CIRO is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.ciro.ca.

All information about disciplinary proceedings relating to current and former member firms and individual registrants under the Investment Dealer and Partially Consolidated Rules (for investment dealers), the Mutual Fund Dealer Rules (for mutual fund dealers) and the Universal Market Integrity Rules (UMIR) is available on CIRO's website.

Background information regarding the qualifications and disciplinary history, if any, of advisors currently employed by CIRO-regulated investment firms is available free of charge through the AdvisorReport service. Information on how to make dealer, advisor or marketplace-related complaints is available by calling 1-877-442-4322.

CIRO investigates possible misconduct by its member firms and individual registrants. It can bring disciplinary proceedings which may result in sanctions including fines, suspensions, permanent bars, expulsion from membership, or termination of rights and privileges for individuals and firms.

All other Inquiries: Complaints & Inquiries

Secure form

Toll-free (Canada/US) 1-877-442-4322

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO)

Media Inquiries: Ariel Visconti, Senior Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Specialist, [email protected], 416-526-8240